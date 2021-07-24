Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,210 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.15% of Vistra worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

