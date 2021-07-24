VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,132.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $33,132.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00842758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

