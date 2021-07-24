Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP lowered its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Vocera Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned 1.24% of Vocera Communications worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 192,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.