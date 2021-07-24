Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Voya Financial worth $40,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

