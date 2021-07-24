vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.01. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 375,445 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -1.84.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

