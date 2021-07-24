Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Cap Achieves $50.60 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00008446 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $50.60 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

