Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $178.14 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.