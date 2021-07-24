Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 185.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 326.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $6.82 million and $7.18 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

