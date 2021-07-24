Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

