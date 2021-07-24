Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $97.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $97.78 million and $1.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00244528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00034349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004706 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,396,301 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

