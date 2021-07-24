Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys 85,113 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the quarter. Telos makes up about 2.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Telos worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Telos by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 569,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. 1,045,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 667.25. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

