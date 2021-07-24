Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $31.23 Million in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,764,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,234,000. Porch Group comprises 5.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 1.97% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 375,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,669. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.