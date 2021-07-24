Washington Harbour Partners LP Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,000. Roblox makes up about 1.9% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $81.83. 3,151,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,315. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

