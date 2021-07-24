Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $295.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.