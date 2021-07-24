wave edu coin (WEC) Trading Up 49.2% Over Last Week

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $146,416.02 and approximately $104.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

