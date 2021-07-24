Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Tops $15.79 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $204,449.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

