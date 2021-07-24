WAX Achieves Market Cap of $229.53 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $229.53 million and $14.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00104879 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,760,399,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,675,994,525 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

