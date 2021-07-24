WaykiChain Hits One Day Volume of $3.94 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $27.56 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.30 or 0.00833269 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

