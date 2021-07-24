WazirX Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $312.24 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00123461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00144813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.40 or 0.99506535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.55 or 0.00884999 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 324,925,251 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.