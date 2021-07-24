Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 632.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.