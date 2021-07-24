WELL (WELL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $677,059.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, WELL has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and $677,059.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

