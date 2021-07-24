WePower Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, WePower has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $152,804.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

