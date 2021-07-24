West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $37,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $381.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.75 and a 52 week high of $381.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

