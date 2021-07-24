Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

