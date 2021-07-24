Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.