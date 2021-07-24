WHALE (WHALE) Price Up 29.7% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $8.58 or 0.00024997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $483,956.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

