Whiteheart Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $737.77 or 0.02172342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $131,578.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

