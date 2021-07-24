WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,922 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of WidePoint worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WidePoint by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in WidePoint by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts expect that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

WidePoint Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

