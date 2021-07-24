Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $527,782. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

