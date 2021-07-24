Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,456,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,478 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

