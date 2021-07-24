Wing Price Hits $15.48 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $15.48 or 0.00045380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $27.74 million and $4.74 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00121175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00145690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,804.45 or 0.99128861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.00883865 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,917,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,688 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

