Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.