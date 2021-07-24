WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.18. Approximately 941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.