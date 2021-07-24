WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.61. 8,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 8,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.