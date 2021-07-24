WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

WNS traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $80.76. 153,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of WNS by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,538 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in WNS by 13.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

