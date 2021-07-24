Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,700.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $163.97 or 0.00478241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $15,700.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.00840618 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

