Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Woodward worth $69,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Woodward by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.