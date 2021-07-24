Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.80% of Woodward worth $61,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Woodward by 20.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Woodward by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.56 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

