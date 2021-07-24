World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.