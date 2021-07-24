Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,750.83

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,750.83 ($49.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,845 ($50.24). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,790 ($49.52), with a volume of 71,961 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,750.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

