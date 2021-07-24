Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $30,144.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.