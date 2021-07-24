WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00012457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $47,888.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00126447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00143154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,961.03 or 0.99459529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.00878397 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars.

