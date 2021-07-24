WOWswap (WOW) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00013405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $52,241.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00102805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00138832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.76 or 0.99680625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.77 or 0.00907355 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.