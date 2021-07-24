WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 958.20 ($12.52). WPP shares last traded at GBX 952 ($12.44), with a volume of 1,737,988 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 981.27. The company has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

In other WPP news, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Insiders have acquired 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960 over the last ninety days.

WPP Company Profile (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

