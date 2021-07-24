Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00009663 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $214,431.37 and $13.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00139126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,821.11 or 1.00000021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00900659 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

