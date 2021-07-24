Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,803.44 or 0.99981365 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and $164.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010106 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,675 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.