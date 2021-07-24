Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Tops 1-Day Volume of $878.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $302.88 or 0.00889619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $102,978.84 and approximately $878.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.