WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

