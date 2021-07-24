Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEBEF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 6,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.