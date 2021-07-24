Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE XBC traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 359,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.21 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. Research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.0302308 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.